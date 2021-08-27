Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.04. 27,046,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,427,707. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $376.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

