Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 218 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $418.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,563. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $394.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.