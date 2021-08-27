Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $11.22 Million in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 70,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.74. 5,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,081. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $85.47 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

