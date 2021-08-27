Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 96,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in AutoZone by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO traded down $40.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,548.49. The stock had a trading volume of 231,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,352. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,576.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. decreased their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,554.56.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

