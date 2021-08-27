Evoke Wealth LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.97. 1,431,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,338. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.31. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

