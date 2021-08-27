Evoke Wealth LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 919 shares of company stock valued at $226,265. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.52. 65,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,928. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.