Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.6% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $67,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,504. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

