Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 1,332 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $706,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $2,643,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 43.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,162,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 55,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.89. 6,558,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,705. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.94.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

