Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 749,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,994 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $60,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 53,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $90.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

