Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Eversource Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

ES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

ES opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.61. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 498.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 55,896 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $6,053,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

