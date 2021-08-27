Everipedia Price Reaches $0.0164 on Top Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $164.38 million and $102.19 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00053801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00128538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.48 or 0.00154045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,062.05 or 0.98095017 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.80 or 0.00993568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.66 or 0.06638702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,007,956,403 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

