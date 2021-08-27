Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $69.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.32.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evergy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,195 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Evergy worth $32,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

