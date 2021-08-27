Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 634.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,739,000 after buying an additional 194,289 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,802,000 after buying an additional 152,267 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,037,000 after buying an additional 121,025 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after buying an additional 105,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

RE traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,037. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

