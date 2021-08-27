Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RLYB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

RLYB stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

