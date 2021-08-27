EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price Up 6.8%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 22.97 and last traded at 21.82. Approximately 7,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 436,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.44.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.54.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 18.39.

In other EverCommerce news, insider Lisa M. Sterling acquired 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at 349,996. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.