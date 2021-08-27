EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price Up 6.8%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 22.97 and last traded at 21.82. Approximately 7,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 436,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.44.
EVCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.54.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 18.39.
EverCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVCM)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
