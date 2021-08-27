Evensky & Katz LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 235.5% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

