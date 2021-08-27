Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.