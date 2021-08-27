ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,001 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.77. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $44.66 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

