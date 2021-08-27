Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $323.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.19.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $318.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.29. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $336.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,829,000 after buying an additional 89,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after acquiring an additional 264,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

