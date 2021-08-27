ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ESSA stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $175.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. 43.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

