ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) Short Interest Up 171.1% in August

ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 171.1% from the July 29th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESPIQ remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 356,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,262. ESP Resources has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.

About ESP Resources

ESP Resources, Inc is an oil and gas services company, which engages in manufacturing, distributing marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for oil and gas industry. The company was founded by David Dugas on October 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

