ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) Short Interest Up 171.1% in August

ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 171.1% from the July 29th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESPIQ remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 356,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,262. ESP Resources has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.
About ESP Resources
Featured Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for ESP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.