Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $21.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

