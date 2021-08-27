Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VNOM. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 102,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 304,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 471.43%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

