Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QIPT. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

QIPT stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

