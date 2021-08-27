Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Short Interest Update

Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. 84,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

