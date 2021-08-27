Epiq Partners LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 731 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.09. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

