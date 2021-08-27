Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Intuit worth $195,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.52.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $6.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $558.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

