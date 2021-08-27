Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $216.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.53% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $216,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,749 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after buying an additional 384,597 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,571,000 after buying an additional 48,458 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,216,000 after buying an additional 237,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 734,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,307,000 after buying an additional 67,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,484. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

