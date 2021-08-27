Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.07.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.90. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$2.50. The company has a market cap of C$253.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.94.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

