Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 158,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,929,060 shares.The stock last traded at $5.90 and had previously closed at $5.59.

ERF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Enerplus by 19.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

