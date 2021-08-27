Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Director Philip Politziner Acquires 3,000 Shares

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Director Philip Politziner acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EFOI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.35. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,442. Energy Focus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.43.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.32). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 136.56% and a negative net margin of 36.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Energy Focus during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Focus by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 48,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Focus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFOI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

