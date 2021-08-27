Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 158 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.49. 18,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,357,888. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $410.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $125,150,896.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,863,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $56,424,257.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,239,408 shares in the company, valued at $483,578,826.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,316,255 shares of company stock worth $3,391,252,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

