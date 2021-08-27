Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 108.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth $273,000.

RA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. 442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,865. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.14. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

