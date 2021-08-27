Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 448.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $303,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Raymond James assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXAS stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $102.04. 606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.74.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.