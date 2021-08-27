Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 27.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,780 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Endava by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

NYSE DAVA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.96. The stock had a trading volume of 176,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,623. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.89.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

