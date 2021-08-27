Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.47% from the stock’s current price.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $136.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 173.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.89. Endava has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $143.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,311,000 after acquiring an additional 938,800 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endava by 2.4% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 129.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after buying an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 952,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,676,000 after buying an additional 120,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

