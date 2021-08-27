Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.47% from the stock’s current price.
DAVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.
Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $136.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 173.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.89. Endava has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $143.50.
About Endava
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
