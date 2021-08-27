Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL) Insider Purchases A$1,215,000.00 in Stock

Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL) insider Ian Testrow purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$1,215,000.00 ($867,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Emeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Emeco Holdings Limited provides heavy earthmoving equipment and mining service solutions in Australia. The company rents trucks, excavators, dozers, loaders, and graders. It is also involved in the maintenance and remanufacturing of various components of heavy earthmoving equipment. Emeco Holdings Limited was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

