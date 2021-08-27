Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.24. Approximately 465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

The company has a market cap of $360.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ellomay Capital by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 188,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ellomay Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $3,214,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Ellomay Capital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of TalavÃ¡n, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

