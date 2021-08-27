Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Up 762.5% in August

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 762.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EKTAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:EKTAY traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $12.65. 32,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. Elekta AB has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $436.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.96 million. Research analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2337 per share. This is a positive change from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.