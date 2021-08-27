Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.85.

EA stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.47. 1,016,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,173. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,630 shares of company stock worth $7,483,520 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

