Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ELSE opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90. Electro-Sensors has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electro-Sensors during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electro-Sensors during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electro-Sensors by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electro-Sensors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. 9.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electro-Sensors, Inc engages in the manufacture and selling of industrial production monitoring and process control systems. Its products include shaft speed witches; wireless hazard monitoring; temperature sensor; slide gate and angle position; bearing sensors and belt alignment; and motor drive control.

