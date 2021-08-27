Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.67)-($0.57) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.52). The company issued revenue guidance of $808-814 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.21 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.670-$-0.570 EPS.

NYSE ESTC traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.85. Elastic has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. raised their target price on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.95.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $112,098.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

