Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. increased their target price on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.95.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic stock opened at $153.15 on Thursday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $13,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 412.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 44.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.