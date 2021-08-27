EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $25.45

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.45, but opened at $24.27. EHang shares last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 23,959 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth $495,000. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth $492,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth $8,112,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

