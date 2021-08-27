Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. Sells 842 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CZR stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,177,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after buying an additional 1,397,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,525,000 after buying an additional 1,092,157 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

