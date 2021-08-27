Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Issue $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Edison International has raised its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EIX stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

