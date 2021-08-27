Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives $35.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

ECHO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $37.65.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,673,000 after acquiring an additional 135,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 307,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 615,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions.

