eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $75.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $76.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,160 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

