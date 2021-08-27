EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) Short Interest Down 92.0% in August

EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the July 29th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EAUI remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02. EAU Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Get EAU Technologies alerts:

EAU Technologies Company Profile

EAU Technologies, Inc is an innovative technology and engineering company. It is engaged in the business of water electrolysis technology. The firm’s primary market focus is on Clean-In-Place applications, especially in food and beverage processing. It provides EMPOWERED WATERElectrolyzed Oxidative (EO) and Electrolyzed Reductive (ER) water equipment for high-volume, industrial and commercial applications.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for EAU Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAU Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.