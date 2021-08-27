Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stake Boosted by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 251.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after acquiring an additional 325,431 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after acquiring an additional 229,348 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,865,000 after purchasing an additional 187,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 157,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $115.50. 7,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,389. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.24.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

